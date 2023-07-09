United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $178.64. 5,201,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,243. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

