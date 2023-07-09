Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

