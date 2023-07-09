Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,432. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.