Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,327. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

