Twele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 199,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.