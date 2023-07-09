TriMas Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TriMas Trading Up 0.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRS. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.49 on Friday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.73.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 52.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.