tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $254.78 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00012796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $254.78 million and $28.53 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.91356442 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30,097,232.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars.

