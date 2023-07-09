Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,543 shares of company stock worth $11,628,269 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.