The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.05 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $22.65 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,698,803,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,073,136,657 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

