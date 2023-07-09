Tezos One Day Volume Reaches $11.63 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $771.94 million and $11.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001950 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002628 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000979 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,678,665 coins and its circulating supply is 944,511,222 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

