Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,239.13

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Tangible has a total market cap of $162.37 million and approximately $24,239.13 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00016480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.75977315 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,196.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

