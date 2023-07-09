T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,809. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

