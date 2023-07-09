Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Supermarket Income REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

SUPIF stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

