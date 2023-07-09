Suku Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377,330.61 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $8.64 million and $377,330.61 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

