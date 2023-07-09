Substratum Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $153,305.10 and $19.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,303.29 or 1.00067631 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035386 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

