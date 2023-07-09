Substratum Market Cap Achieves $153,282.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $153,282.32 and approximately $2.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019174 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,270.13 or 1.00027904 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00032486 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

