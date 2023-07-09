Stratis Price Tops $0.46 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $69.76 million and $906,092.70 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.79 or 0.06161800 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,950,205 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

