StockNews.com Lowers Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

NYSE WSR opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.