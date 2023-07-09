StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.69 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,255 shares of company stock valued at $157,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.