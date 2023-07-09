StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UBA opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $829.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

