StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

