Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.81 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $90.81 million and approximately $834,592.50 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,385.99 or 1.00028458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02351434 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,148,984.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

