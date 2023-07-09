Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

