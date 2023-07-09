ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $199.67 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $199.67 million and $3.87 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $18.03 or 0.00059680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

