SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.64. 5,201,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

