Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HSBC

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soho House & Co Inc.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

