Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

