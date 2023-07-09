Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $169.31 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.31) to GBX 3,850 ($48.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

