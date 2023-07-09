Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 2,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $169.80 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

