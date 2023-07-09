Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.94 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.