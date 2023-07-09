Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.