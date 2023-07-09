Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. 2,074,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,177. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $201.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

