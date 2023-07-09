Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

TSE SIA opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.34. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.32 and a 52-week high of C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$816.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -391.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.