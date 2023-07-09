Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.08 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Siacoin has a market cap of $176.97 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,157.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00317917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00877745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00551110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00061703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00134967 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,604,995,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,582,786,638 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

