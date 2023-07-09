Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.97 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $2,316.73 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00198891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00295219 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $85.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

