Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Hits $3,747.20

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $23.65 million and $3,747.20 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,399,841,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,209,404 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

