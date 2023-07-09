Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 303,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

