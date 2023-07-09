Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average is $375.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

