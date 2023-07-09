Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.