Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

