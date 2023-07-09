Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,233 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

