Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

