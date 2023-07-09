Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $8,175,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $17,721,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $364.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $383.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.32.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

