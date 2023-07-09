Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

