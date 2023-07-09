Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Rotork has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.25.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

