Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Rotork Price Performance
Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. Rotork has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.25.
Rotork Company Profile
