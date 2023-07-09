Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCI. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

