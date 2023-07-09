Reviewing Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pathward Financial and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $606.00 million 2.09 $156.39 million $4.54 10.39 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.76 $8.79 million $3.07 7.33

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pathward Financial and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pathward Financial currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Pathward Financial pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 20.19% 20.80% 2.08% Harleysville Financial 33.57% 13.73% 1.29%

Risk & Volatility

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Harleysville Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax solutions, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

