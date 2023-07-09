Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of QNRX opened at $0.46 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.
