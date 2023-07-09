QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $532.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,264.90 or 1.00041407 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137723 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $531.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

