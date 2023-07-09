Quaero Capital S.A. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up 1.0% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 769,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.15. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $215.11 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.21.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

